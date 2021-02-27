We don't negotiate with LGBTs - Miracles Aboagye

A member of the NPP Communication team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Former Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North and a member of the NPP Communication team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye says legalizing LGBTQ+ in Ghana "won't happen today nor tomorrow".

The issue of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) has generated lots of discussions and anger in the country after an office was opened in Accra to promote their rights.



The Police on Wednesday, February 24 stormed and locked down the office of the group at Ashongman Estate in Accra.



Dennis Miracle speaking to this issue on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' said: "when you go to the United States Of America (USA), they say they don't negotiate with terrorists. In Ghana, we don't negotiate with LGBTs. Nobody in this country will state that it should be legalized; it will not happen today, it will not happen tomorrow...they should leave us alone"



Call Diplomats to order

Miracle has also asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to invite the diplomats who backed and supported the commissioning of the LGBT office to explain why they flouted the laws of the country.



According to him, "they have gone against our laws. As an Ambassador, you are to respect the laws of your host country and so if the laws of your host country do not support LGBTs and yet you engage in such an act, you need to be called to order immediately"



