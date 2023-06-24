We don't want a candidate whose absence has caused another IMF - Dome Kwabenya polling station executives.

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency

Source: Elliot Awuku, contribution

A group of dissatisfied polling station executives in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency is urging significant support for a fresh and viable candidate in preparation for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Their aim is to secure a resounding victory for the party in the constituency.



The disgruntled executives expressed their discontent with the current member of parliament, highlighting their grievances regarding the MP's absenteeism and failure to fulfill parliamentary duties.



They claim that this negligence has led the country to resort to seeking another bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The group argued that the undesirable consequences of the IMF bailout, including the strict conditions attached to it, could have been avoided if the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) had been promptly passed.



They believe that the undue delay in passing the E-Levy, which has caused significant harm to the nation, can be traced back to the unwarranted absence of Adwoa Safo, the current MP, in parliament.

Considering these issues, the aggrieved executives assert that the current candidate cannot be presented as a strong contender against the National Democratic Congress's candidate, who is gaining ground within the constituency. They emphasize the need for a fresh candidate who demonstrates respect and commitment to address the challenges faced by the constituency effectively.



"We cannot afford to endorse a candidate whose credibility is diminishing by the minute due to a lack of respect and commitment," stated the group.



The demand for a new candidate reflects the concerns of the disgruntled executives who believe that a fresh and dedicated representative will better serve the interests of the Dome Kwabenya Constituency.



As the 2024 elections approach, their call for massive support aims to ensure a decisive victory and effective representation for the constituency, addressing the impact of the absentee MP and paving the way for positive change.