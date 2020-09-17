General News

We don’t want leased cars – ‘Okada’ riders to Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Motor Riders Association of Ghana (Okada) have kicked against Dr. Bawumia’s assertions that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not succumb to pressure to make the commercial use of motorbikes, popularly known as ‘okada’, a legal means of commercial transport, but would rather lease vehicles to riders.

The Association said what they need now is safety regulations and not to divert into driving instead of riding the “Okada”.



Dr Bawumia describing the operationalization of “Okada” in the country as a “risky business” announced government’s proposed alternative to offer new cars to the operators on a lease basis in order for them to carry out their activities in a much safer manner.



But reacting to the issue on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa on Thursday, the National Chairman of the Association, Fatawu Ali, said in Twi that “the youth have already involve themselves so we are expecting regulations on it.”



He said “Okada picks just one passenger but look at the accidents that happened on our roads recently, how many people died?”.

Fatawu Ali added that “we are okada riders. We are not drivers so if they will give us a car, when are we going to learn to drive. Even if you are driving, still you are in danger. How many of us can you give us a car because we are thousands across the nation.



“We don’t agree to that. We like the “Okada” because even residents in the Vice President’s village are using “Okada”. We need to find a safety solution instead of the car”.



Fatawu Ali added that “most of us are already in the “Okada” business”.

