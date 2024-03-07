We even survived 1983 food crisis – Prof Agyekum dismisses Western threats over anti-LGBT+ bill

Prof Kofi Agyekum

Head of the Linguistics Department at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, has urged Ghana to strive for economic independence amidst threats from foreign agencies and governments over the anti-LGBT+ Bill.

According to Prof. Agyekum, the recent threat of funding cuts issued by some foreign governments and international finance organisations underscores the nation's need to attain economic independence.



Speaking on the Tuesday, March 5, 2024, edition of Peace FM's Kokrokoo, he noted the resilience of Ghanaians in the face of economic difficulties while recounting the experience of the 1983 food crisis.



"In 1983, we thought all Ghanaians were going to die. We went through a serious famine but survived. If we lead a good life, it doesn't matter the threats; we can survive whatever comes at us," he said.



The anti-LGBT+ Bill, passed by parliament on February 28, aims to criminalise various aspects of homosexuality, including promotion, advocacy, funding and the acts themselves.



However, the Ministry of Finance has advised President Akufo-Addo against signing the Bill into law, warning of severe repercussions on the country's financial support from international organisations.

Despite this, President Akufo-Addo reassured the diplomatic community of Ghana's commitment to respecting fundamental human rights, emphasising ongoing legal challenges to the Bill's constitutionality.



A concerned citizen has invoked the Supreme Court's original jurisdiction to challenge the Bill's constitutionality, prompting calls for patience until the court issues its ruling.



GA/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below: