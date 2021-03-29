We expect SSNIT to adhere to new resolutions – CLOGSAG

Logo of CLOGSAG

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana, (CLOGSAG) has said they expect the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to adhere to the new resolutions regarding payment of lump-sum to pensioners.

Public Relations Officer of the CLOGSAG Edmund Acquaye said they petitioned the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) over how SSNIT intended to pay the lump sum to the pensioners.



He said they have received feedback from the NPRA which states a list of resolutions.



“Yes, we have received feedback on our petition to NPRA on the wrongful declaration from SSNIT asking pensioners to fill before their pensions’ lump sum is paid to them.



“The letter from NPRA was dated 25th March. NPRA had had a meeting with SSNIT on the issue and they have come up with resolutions. One, that we will stop circulating those forms.

“Two, that if SSNIT has to do anything at all with any quality assurance forms it means they are going to put a disclaimer on it,” he told TV3’s Selorm Amenya in an exclusive interview.



Mr Acquaye added “For us at CLOGSAG we welcome these in good faith so we expect that all parties more especially SSNIT adheres to these resolutions.”







