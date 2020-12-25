We expect to touch more lives in 2021 - Pres Yoruba Community Ghana

As we wrap up what has been a hectic year for Nigerians, more especially Nigerians in Ghana, our correspondent in Ghana’s capital, Accra had a chit chat with the President of the Greater Accra Yoruba Community Ghana, Amb. Oloye O. Fatuyi FIIM.

In the brief interview that addressed a number of pressing issues and shortcomings in the year including the impact of the coronavirus and crime in Ghana, Amb. Fatuyi gave us an insight into the plans of the leadership for the Yoruba Community in the upcoming year.



According to him, but for the coronavirus, the leadership of the community had lined up a number of initiatives aimed at equipping the ordinary Nigerian and Yoruba to acquire basic technical and vocational skills.



The sudden demise of his father mid-month didn’t stop him from sounding optimistic and upbeat for the new year.

He said that he expects his administration to positively touch the lives of 50 percent of registered members in one way or the other in the upcoming year.



He also disclosed that his administration will be launching a new book titled 'Learning Yoruba the Easy Way'. He says the book will give an opportunity to children born in the diaspora to have access to learning the Yoruba language.



