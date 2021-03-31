We failed to educate NDC members on what MPs can and cannot do – Muntaka

MP for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wing in parliament is currently having communication problems.

This, he said, has resulted in some of the challenges they are experiencing with the supporters of the party following the approval of all of President Akufo-Addo’s ministers.



The approval of all of the ministers has resulted in apprehension especially within the rank and file of the opposition NDC.



The woes of the party keep compounding following the resignation of MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



Mr Ablakwa said in a letter dated Tuesday, March 30 and addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin that the decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”



Speaking in an interview with Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take programme on 3FM Wednesday March 31, Mr Muntaka said “Little did we anticipate some of the things that were happening? We should have done more education this time round before even we started so that we all understand exactly what we are doing and how it is going to happen.

“Unfortunately, we missed that bit so I think communication has been one of the biggest problems that affect us.



“[But] we take it in good faith, we need to bring the pieces together, we need to be more strategic. I believe that as a caucus we need to have a communication wing so that we can relate to the public on issues even before it happens so that everyone will understand clearly what we are capable of doing, what we are not capable of doing, the challenges that are there and how many be we can overcome the challenges.



“It is just unfortunate that all these didn’t happen. Knowing very the goodwill that we had on the 6th and 7trh of January, obviously, I want to believe that If I were in their shoes my situation will be that we will continue to celebrate, we will continue to be happy but unfortunately the dynamics are different.”



For his part, the Greater Accra Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Ade Coker expressed concerns about the consensus approval of Mr Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



According to him, Mr Ofori-Atta committed several perjuries during his screening by the Committee, a situation he believed made him unfit to have been approved by the Committee.



Mr Ade Coker also told Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take Wednesday that almost every well-meaning person did not expect Mr Ofori-Atta to have been approved by a consensus.