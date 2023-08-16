We followed due process, you can’t describe our strike illegal – CETAG to NLC

File photo

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has said it will be out of place for the National Labour Commission to describe their strike action as illegal.

Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the National President for CETAG, Prince Obeng-Hema stated that the Association is on strike because the NLC came out with a directive which the government and others failed to comply with the directives.



“The law doesn’t say when you are on a legitimate strike your employer should take the law into his hands and begin to do that work of the National Labour Commission and prescribe the strike either legal or otherwise. The law requires the National Labour Commission to as it were to look into the matter.



“This is a matter the National Labour Commission really looked into and came out with a directive and the directive is yet to be complied with,” Mr. Obeng-Hema stated.



The President further stated that he will be surprised if anybody should describe their strike action as illegal.



“I did not hear that and it will be difficult for me to comment, but if indeed the National Labour Commission says that then what’s the business of inviting us to appear before the Commission when you have already passed judgment on the reason you are inviting us to appear before you on Wednesday.

“So all these things are happening and people are watching. You don’t bulldoze your way through that way. We are in a country where rule of law should be seen as operating. We are on strike and it’s a legal strike. We took steps to notify the National Labout Commission and we’ve been on strike for two weeks and in the third week why hasn’t the National Labour Commission declare the strike illegal because we followed due process.”



Background



The National Labour Commission (NLC) is reported to have described the strike action by CETAG as illegal.



However, the Minority in Parliament has described as regrettable moves by the Education Ministry to freeze August salaries of striking members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association Ghana (CETAG).



This is in line with a letter signed by the Director of Tertiary Education at the Ministry, Prof Yayra Dzakadzie to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, requesting principals of the various colleges of education to submit data on attendance of tutors in the month of August to enable the ministry take some critical decisions concerning the matter.

The letter further directed that this is carried out before validation of August salaries.



However, speaking to Starr News Acting National Secretary of CETAG Thomas Ampomah says salary freezing is a way to bully its members who have legitimate grievances.



The Association further stated they will continue with the strike action despite the threats from the government.