‘We had our differences, but our friendship remained unchanged’ - Asenso-Boakye pays tribute to late predecessor

Francis Asenso-Boakye is the MP for Bantama

In a poignant tribute delivered on the floor of parliament, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, Francis Asenso-Boakye, Member of Parliament for Bantama and Minister for Roads and Highways, reminisced about his cherished friendship with the late Daniel Okyem Aboagye, despite the two going into a contest for the NPP parliamentary primary ahead of the 2020 election.

The statement highlighted the impact of Okyem Aboagye's life and contributions to the Bantama community and the nation.



Asenso-Boakye fondly recalled their shared journey from youth to adulthood, emphasizing their deep-rooted friendship that began in Bantama and flourished during their time together at Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School in Kumasi.



Despite their three-year age difference, their bond grew stronger as they collaborated on initiatives such as the Bantama Students’ Union, aimed at promoting educational development in their community.



The statement also shed light on Okyem Aboagye's remarkable academic and professional achievements, including his expertise in economics and government, his pursuit of higher education in the United States, and his successful career as a certified public accountant and businessman.



Despite their later political differences in the 2020 NPP parliamentary primary, Francis Asenso-Boakye emphasized the respectful nature of their friendship, characterized by mutual respect and support.

“Mr. Speaker, despite these differences, our friendship remained unshaken and we remained close, and often exchanged ideas on wide range of issues, including governance, business and personal affairs. Between us, no respect, nor love, was lost even after our contest, and that was a gesture I still very much cherish,” he said.



Highlighting Okyem Aboagye's legacy of justice, equity, and bipartisanship, Asenso-Boakye concluded his tribute with a heartfelt farewell to his dear friend, who passed away tragically just before the commissioning of the fourth Astro Turf pitch in the Bantama Constituency.



“In honour of his memory, the newly inaugurated facility was named ‘The Daniel Okyem Aboagye Astro Turf Park,’ ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire generations to come,” he said.



The tribute encapsulated not only the personal bond between Asenso-Boakye and Okyem Aboagye, but also the profound impact of Okyem Aboagye's life and values on their community and the nation as a whole.



Asenso-Boakye's heartfelt words served as a fitting tribute to a beloved friend and colleague, whose memory will forever remain etched in the hearts of those who knew him.

Others Members of Parliament, including Kwame Ayimadu Antwi, MP for Asante Akyem Central, shared his experience with the late MP.



He described Okyem Aboagye’s contribution during his tenure as enormous and fantastic, particularly highlighting his exceptional presentations on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and financial matters.



“He was a very technically gifted person in the field of Finance. I remember his intellectual prowess on the floor of parliament, and we are going to miss him,” he said.



On his part, Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale North, said;



“Technically, Hon. Okyem was financially gifted and was a brilliant debater in the field of finance. I remember he was known for his unwavering stance when it comes to finance debate. As philosophers often suggest, death serves as a messenger of birth, yet the passing of our esteemed colleague feels untimely. I join my colleague Road and Highways Minister, to extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family and friends. May his soul find eternal peace."

Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, cum Minority Leader, described him as a courageous man who loved his country, emphasizing his outspoken nature and unparalleled expertise in finance.



Despite his exit from parliament, he said their bond remained strong, with Okyem Aboagye regularly reaching out for discussions on important matters.



He added that one thing you couldn't take from him was his knowledge on subject matters on finance.



Ato Forson expressed deep sadness at his passing with the statement, “Mr. Speaker, We will dearly miss him”.



He further extended his heartfelt condolences to his family and pray for his eternal rest for the deceased.

For Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, MP for Dome Kwabenya, she said;



"Hon. Okyem was a team player who loved collaborating with his fellow members. During our tenure together on the finance committee in the 7th parliament, I witnessed firsthand his depth of knowledge, understanding and engagement at the committee level. He truly left an indelible mark, as good things are often said of the departed. I remember very well as a Majority Chief whip, there was no list of debaters on finance which Hon. Okyem’s name was excluded. In these trying moments, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and I pray the family to find solace in the most high. Rest in Peace Hon. Daniel Okyem Aboakye."



Appiah Kubi, the MP for Asante Akim North, also said;



"Hon. Okyem epitomized our party's philosophy and ideology, embodying them throughout his life. He was a dedicated student activist since his youth, he carried his principles into his role as a Member of Parliament. Having shared classes at the University of Ghana Business School, I can personally attest to his academic brilliance. His ability to foster strong relationships across party lines, despite the vigorous debates on the parliamentary floor, was truly admirable. As we prepare to bid farewell to our dear brother, Hon. Daniel Okyem Aboakye, I urge all members to come together in solidarity this Saturday to pay our last respects."