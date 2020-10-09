We have ‘Judas Iscariots’ in the NDC 'betraying' our cause - Anita De-Soso laments

Former First Vice Chairperson of the NDC, Anita De-Soso

Former First Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madam Anita De-Soso, has christened a section of the leadership of the opposition party as ‘Judas Iscariots’ working against their progress towards victory in this year's elections.

De-Soso, who stopped short of naming those individuals, revealed that while some have simply become observers by taking a back seat, allowing a repetition of incidents that caused the party's defeat in the 2016 general election to fester, others have taken their actions a step further by putting spokes in the wheels of the party's plans.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, she pointed out that even the son of God, Jesus Christ; had a backstabber amongst the disciples, therefore it is not shocking for such s scenario to exist in the NDC.



“There are some people somewhere within the party that do not want things to go well for us and just as Jesus Christ was betrayed by one of his 12 disciples, some people want to betray us....and this is because we are human beings and for that matter, some people can be bought..."



“It is not as if our leaders are weak but I have explained that even Jesus Christ was betrayed by his own disciple Judas Iscariot. I have this belief that people join certain religions due to a certain mindset and so no matter what, you will get people who will betray you in the group”, De-Soso stressed.



The NDC stalwart lamented that sometimes it has to take the party's flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, to shoulder those responsibilities personally.

“What is happening is not good and that is why I have spoken against some of the things that some of our leaders are not doing so well with the happenings in the electoral process; their loud silence over the matter is worrying to the extent that it has to take JDM himself to address the issues,” she scolded.



“They don’t have to wait for JDM; it is not JDM’s work to speak against the flaws in the electoral process because he has his responsibilities as a Presidential Candidate,” Anita De-Soso stressed.



Madam De-Soso, who is also a former NDC National Women’s Organizer, however, declared her intention to seek audience with those she considered as moles



“...don't get me wrong, there are extremely hardworking members in the party's hierarchy, but yes; there are betrayers. And they know themselves. I will go and talk to them and make them know that we are aware of their motives,” she insisted.