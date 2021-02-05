We have a leadership crisis in managing coronavirus - Health expert

Some parliamentarians have tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic

Public Health Specialist, Dr. Grace Ayensu Dankwa has opined that the fight against coronavirus has become a personal responsibility.

She described as shocking the decision by some parliamentarians to attend to sitting when they had tested positive for coronavirus.



"We have problem with leadership. If you are an MP and have tested positive for covid, and yet, you attend sitting, what message are you communicating to Ghanaians? You have been elected to formulate laws and yet, you test positive and still go to the Chamber. This is shocking and irresponsible.”



She believes there is a leadership crisis in the way covid-19 is being managed in the country.



In her view, we should not have to witness this ridicule from our MPs.



She asked the government to be clear with its communication on covid-19 since there is a lack of clarity and confusion in the message Ghanaians receive on covid.

She said the virus is no longer an individual issue but a public health crisis.



Dr. Ayensu Dankwa added that the virus is not like malaria which is an individual problem. It can spread from one person to another and so, we have to be responsible. If you test positive, self-isolate.



She porpoised a targetted lockdown in the hotspots and not a total lockdown as proposed by some persons.



