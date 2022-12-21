We have a lot to do to prevent new NDC executives from sending us to opposition- NPP Man

File Photo

Kwasi Korang, the New Patriotic Party’s Polling station Chairman for the Seventh Day Adventist Junior High School, Chiraa, has asked the party not to underrate the newly elected national executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline that the newly elected party officers are experienced politicians who should not be underestimated.



He and his executives are experienced and solid, and they have excellent deputies.



He claims that while the NDC elects experienced party leaders, the NPP does not.

”Is the NPP learning any useful lessons from this election? When a former MP, Minister, or appointee from the NPP decides to contest in a party election, he or she would be vilified and insulted left, right, and centre instead of bringing such experienced individuals on board.



The NDC tends to elect very experienced people to run their party compared with the NPP where it is difficult for former MPs and Appointees to run the party. Let us learn from the NDC how to elect a rich team to run the NPP.”



He said ”if the NPP is committed to breaking the 8, then we have a lot of work to do. We have to work hard. The government has done its part, and the party should do its part. Asiedu Nketiah is formidable, experienced, and a strategist. The other executives are experienced, and the NPP must be worried”.