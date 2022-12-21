3
Menu
News

We have a lot to do to prevent new NDC executives from sending us to opposition- NPP Man

Npp Flag.png File Photo

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradionline.com

Kwasi Korang, the New Patriotic Party’s Polling station Chairman for the Seventh Day Adventist Junior High School, Chiraa, has asked the party not to underrate the newly elected national executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline that the newly elected party officers are experienced politicians who should not be underestimated.

He and his executives are experienced and solid, and they have excellent deputies.

He claims that while the NDC elects experienced party leaders, the NPP does not.

”Is the NPP learning any useful lessons from this election? When a former MP, Minister, or appointee from the NPP decides to contest in a party election, he or she would be vilified and insulted left, right, and centre instead of bringing such experienced individuals on board.

The NDC tends to elect very experienced people to run their party compared with the NPP where it is difficult for former MPs and Appointees to run the party. Let us learn from the NDC how to elect a rich team to run the NPP.”

He said ”if the NPP is committed to breaking the 8, then we have a lot of work to do. We have to work hard. The government has done its part, and the party should do its part. Asiedu Nketiah is formidable, experienced, and a strategist. The other executives are experienced, and the NPP must be worried”.

Source: rainbowradionline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details