We have a lot to do to sustain the enviable peace in Ghana - Chairman of Christ Apostolic Church

Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong is the new Chairman of the CACI

The Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong, has re-iterated the need for Ghanaians to sustain the peace being enjoyed in the country.

His comment comes as a reaction to the brutal killing of the young military officer, Trooper Sherrif Imoro, at Ashaiman, on Saturday March 7, 2023, and the subsequent violent actions of the Ghana Army in the community.



Speaking at the induction ceremony of new executives of the CACI, the Chairman Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong said that as citizens, there is the need to do everything possible to sustain the enviable peace of the country.



“The brutal killing of a military officer in Ashaiman and the response of the Military sadly reminds us that we have a lot to do to sustain the enviable peace of our beloved country,” he said.



Following the violence of the military in Ashaiman, the force has been heavily criticised for their action, although the military high command has not shown any remorse for its actions.



The induction of the new executive body of the Christ Apostolic Church international include Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong as the Chairman, Apostle Dr. Samuel Addai-Kusi, General Secretary; Rev Stephen Acheampong, Field Director; and Rev Samuel Kpeli Mensah, Prophetic Director.

The rest are: Apostle George Peter Derry, Mission Director; Apostle Prosper Agbaglo Dogbey, Evangelism Director; and Rev Dr. Robert Asomadu-Kyereme, Christian Education Director.



The newly-inducted Chairman and his Executive Council members will be in office for four years, after which elections would be held to elect new members.



Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong who succeeds Apostle George Yeboah was inducted into office by Apostle Dr. Michael Nimo.



The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was the special guest of honour.



