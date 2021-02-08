We have a solution to help curb road crashes - Jemima Siaw Yeboah

An Accra-based company named OMV & Sons has taken steps to help curb road crashes in Ghana as it launched a new puncture prevention and tyre life extender dubbed ‘Puncture Safe.’

The Operations Manager of OMV & Sons, a Ghanaian-owned firm, Jemima Siaw Yeboah, told journalists at the launch on Saturday, February 6, 2021, that Puncture Safe covers mainly the inner tyre at speed and that when a puncture occurs, the centrifugal forces of the rotating tyre, plus internal pressure and escaping air, forces the Puncture Safe gel into the puncture and a permanent seal is created.



According to her, Puncture Safe also served as tyre coolant, adding that it will help to protect lives on roads in Ghana.



Ms. Yeboah noted that Puncture Safe was 95% organic, water-based and environmentally friendly.

She explained that it is one off use until the tyres are entirely worn out, adding Puncture Safe comes in three grades namely high speed, heavy duties and extra heavy duties.



COP Francis Ebenezer Doku, the Commander of Service Workshops in the Ghana Police Service, in a speech read on his behalf at the launch, recommended Puncture Safe for use by every motorist in Ghana.



According to him, Puncture Safe has proven to be very effective.

