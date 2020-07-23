General News

We have abandoned civic education - Koku Anyidoho

Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has proclaimed that Ghana has abandoned civic education so much that it now has less importance as compared to elections.

He stated in a studio discussion with host, Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show which airs on Happy98.9FM that unfortunately for us as a country, we have inverted a number of things that should aid in our development.



A typical one, he said, is the National Commission for Civic Education and the Electoral Commission. “Constitutionally, they are at par as bodies so the chairperson of the NCCE and the Chairperson of the EC are at par”, he said.



According to him, the NCCE is more leveraged on the ground than the EC because of civic education, however, the NCCE office is a small portion hiding inside the Electoral Commission’s head office.

Koku Anyidoho quizzed, “Is it not an irony? Why does the NCCE not have an office of its own? Why should the NCCE office be buried in the EC’s structure?”



In his opinion, this only means that we have given more importance to voting than civic education on a daily basis and that is the challenge we are facing today as Ghanaians.



“You see what all politicians have conspired to do. We give more prominence to the electoral process and voting and we do not open the people’s mind on the real issues on a daily basis”, Koku further added.

