We have almost 100 percent of materials for election 2020 - Kpando EC office

Kpando Municipality has 86 polling stations.

Eric Ackah, Officer in Charge, Electoral Commission, Kpando, has stated the readiness of its office to conduct a credible election after taking stock of about 99 per cent of election materials.

He said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that all necessary materials needed for the December polls had arrived in the Region two clear weeks to Election Day and that if elections were held today, Kpando Constituency would be ready.



"The critical materials we need in order to conduct the elections have all arrived," Mr. Ackah stated.



He said the only materials not readily available were the declaration report forms and that of the statement of polls, but assured that elections could be conducted and results declared without those materials.



Mr. Ackah said the Commission had painstakingly conducted the needed inspection to avoid any shortage of materials or any mishaps and had also done the proofreading with the various political parties.



He said the Commission had included extra five per cent ballot papers and back up machines in case of any malfunction of the main machines.

Mr. Ackah commended the EC for the timely release of materials to the various Municipalities and Districts as that depicted competence, unlike previous years where materials mostly arrived on the eve of election amidst agitations.



He said the materials had been handed over to the Volta Regional Police Command for safekeeping till some few days to election before the materials would be released.



Mr. Ackah said competent and capable verification officers, name reference list officers had been taken through technical training on the handling of election materials and that the name reference list officers were also trained to serve as backup for the verification officers.



Ballot issuers had also been trained and that presiding officer would be trained this week.



COVID ambassadors would be available at the various polling stations to ensure that electorates followed all safety protocols taken into the cognisance of the huge number of people that would turn up on Election Day.

Mr. Ackah urged the electorates to respect the rights of others in exercising their democratic duties.



He entreated eligible voters to desist from loitering around after casting their votes as they could return to the polling stations to observe the counting of ballot and declaration.



Kpando Municipality has 86 polling stations.