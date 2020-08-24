Regional News

We have been drinking with animals for 3 years - Buabin Camp Gyaasehene laments

The Gyaasehene of Denkyira Buabin Camp in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality, Nana Kofi Nyame, has disclosed that he and his subjects drink with goats, dogs and other animals in the community.

According to him, the community has resorted to drawing water from the stream after the only source of potable drinking water became dysfunctional about 3 years ago.



"We have more than six hundred inhabitants and other sub-villages who also use the only potable drinking water (borehole)we had, now because it is not working we all have no option than to co-drink from the streams with the animals that prey around the stream since the last 3 years," Nana Kofi Nyame told Solar FM and Adom FM's Reporter, Ekuoba Gyasi Atta Panin.



The Assembly Representative for Praprababida/Ntomtom Electoral Area, Sidique Abubakar Yusif, on his part, disclosed that all efforts to get potable drinking water through the Municipal Assembly still remains a mirage.



According to him, the borehole was constructed in 1993 and since its construction, it has served the community well and further suggested that it is time they got a new one to meet the increasing population and demand of the people in the area.



He also revealed that apart from the health hazards posed to the people as a result of co-using the stream with animals, the situation has been exacerbated by the chemical pollution of the stream, which lies in a cocoa farm.

Explaining this phenomenon, he said any time there is a spraying exercise, there is a spill over that gets into the stream and pollutes it.



"The stream gets chemically contaminated when the owners of the cocoa farms through which the stream passes, embark on spraying the cocoa trees," he said.



"Some of my people are suffering from water-borne diseases as per their medical records," he added.



Buabin Camp is a predominantly farming community, which is about 5km from Denkyira Kyekyewere in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central Region.

Source: Ekoɔba Gyasi Atta Payin, Contributor

