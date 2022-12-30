We have built more roads, factories, airports than any government since 1957 - Bawumia claims

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has declared that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has an unmatched record in terms of public infrastructure in the history of Ghana.

According to him, in the last six years, the government he has served as Vice President in has undertaken among others, more roads, airports and interchanges than previous governments.



The Second Gentleman was speaking at a thanksgiving service organised by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Accra on Thursday, December 29, 2022.



"We have built more roads..., there is no government that has built more roads than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"We have built more factories than any other government since independence. We have built more airports than any other government," he told teeming supporters clad in white and the party's colours.



In the case of interchanges, he ranked the NPP the most prolific in terms of the Fourth Republic: "We have built more interchanges than any other government in the 4th Republic."

Bawumia was accompanied by his wife Samira to the service that took place at the party headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra. It was organised by the National Executive Committee.



Special prayers were said for the party's upcoming activities especially as relates to election of a presidential candidate for the 2024 polls and parliamentary candidates across the 275 constituencies.



On his part, General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong assured that the NPP will succeed in its planned activities and sought the face of God in their programmes for 2023.



“No harm will befall us [NPP] in the coming year [2023], as we prepare to elect our presidential candidate as well as parliamentary candidates.



"We pray to God to see us through the incoming primaries. God is our only hope, we pray to him to protect us and make our primaries a successful one devoid of any untoward issues. We are praying and pleading to God to shower his blessings on NPP,” he prayed.