We have created more jobs in seven years than any other government - Bawumia reiterates

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has restated that the current administration has facilitated the creation of more jobs than any other government.

The vice president said this at the ‘Bawumia Speaks’ lecture series held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on February 7.



According to him, about 2.1 million jobs have been created by the administration in its seven years in power.



Bawumia cited an increase in the number of health workers, teachers, and fire service personnel by 100,000 each.



“...our government has created 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022. Notwithstanding the global economic crisis. The public sector recruited 1.2 million people, while the private sector created 975,000 jobs, according to SSNIT data.



“We’ve recruited 100,000 more health workers, 100,000 more teachers, we’ve more than doubled the fire service personnel and so on.

“Our government has created more jobs than any other government in the last seven years,” he said.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is eyeing the presidential seat as the country gears up for the 2024 general elections.



Scheduled for December 7, 2024, the general elections will determine not only the president but also Members of Parliament.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have already elected their flagbearers: Vice President Dr. Mahamaudu Bawumia for the NPP and former President John Dramani Mahama for the NDC.



