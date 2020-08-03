Politics

We have effective cooperation from party agents - Registration officer

Madam Harmony Mensah, Registration Officer at Sports Stadium Office one (1) centre, Ho-hoe, said the centre had effective and good cooperation from party agents.

She said the agents at the centre were discharging their duties professionally without posing any challenge to the registration officers or registrants.



Madam Mensah said the exercise was proceeding smoothly without any difficulty with the registration machine. It was functioning properly and effectively.



Mr Stephen Adzah and Mr Marcus Avenorgbor, agents of New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) respectively, commended the officials at the centre for discharging their duties effectively.



There was, however, no applicant at the centre at the time Ghana News Agency visited the centre, which Madam Mensah said was as a result of high turnout in the last five phases of the exercise.



Meanwhile some nine registrants received the new voter cards as of 0945 hours on Sunday, while a total of 47 applicants were issued with the new voter card by close of yesterday.



The situation was the same at the Ho-Hlha two (2) registration centre, as there were only three applicants at the centre at the time of GNA's visit.

A total of 15 applicants were registered during the first day of the exercise and four as at 1012 hours.



The situation was, however, different at LA Primary School centre at Sokode-Lokoe as 155 applicants were issued with the new voter card by close of yesterday.



A total of 50 people were also registered as at 1105 hours, while others were in the queue waiting patiently to have their turn.



There was a security officer at the centre maintaining law and order, and ensuring that registrants comply with COVID-19 preventive protocols.



There were Veronica buckets, liquid soap, tissue papers, and hand sanitizer available at all the centres to enable the applicants and the officers to observe the health protocols.

