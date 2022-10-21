We have increased access to toilet facilities from 33% to 59% – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, as the guest speaker at the opening ceremony of the 'All Systems Go Forum' organised by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, has indicated that the government has shown its commitment to addressing the water and sanitation needs of Ghanaians while meeting the Global Goals for Sustainable Development (SDGs).

He noted that Ghana has achieved very significant gains in the areas of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in the past six years by ensuring greater access for millions of Ghanaians to safe drinking water and toilet facilities.



Quoting the 2021 Population and Housing census report, he said access to toilet facilities by the population has increased from 33% to 59% while access to basic drinking water has increased from 79% in 2018 to 87.7% in 2021.

He also stated that there has also not been a single recorded case of cholera in the last five years.



To this end, he thanked Sanitation and Water Resources Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah for her “excellent stewardship of the sector.”