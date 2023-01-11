We have laid down a lot of policies to ensure victory for CPP in 2024 - General Secretary

General Secretary of the Convention People's Party, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah

The General Secretary of the Convention People's Party, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, has stated that the party has a lot of plans in place to ensure the mobilization of more followers for the party to boost their confidence in the coming general elections in 2024.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ark FM's News reporter, Kwaku Mensah Abrampa, Nana Yaa Jantua indicated that CPP is far more advanced than the other remaining political parties in Ghana with the capacity to match the NPP and NDC in elections to prevent the duopoly politics in the country with a lot of plans put in place to ensure the reorganization of the party and it's members in the various polling stations and electoral area across the country.



She stressed that the party as part of their plans to defeat the NDC and NPP in the coming general elections has launched their fundraising mechanism dubbed 1000 for 1000 which implies that 1 person donates GHc1,000 to support the party in running their day-to-day activities for a better future of the party to facilitate effective campaign tours and efficacious reorganization process for unity to prevail in the party for better future over the two dominating parties in the country.



She entreated all Ghanaians who are in dire need of development to Join the CPP devoid of their political background and contribute to their fundraising mechanism to provide the party with adequate capital to carry out their pre-election activities indicating that whoever donates to the party's coffers is a true Ghanaian who has yelled for change of Government for longer period hence any least contribution from the masses will help the CPP triumph over NDC and NPP in the coming 2024 general elections.

Nana Yaa Jantua explained that the most important issue concerning their plans to win the election next year is their financial strength hence Ghanaians must support them with their 1-person to GHC1,000 fundraising agenda to help them acquire the needed money to intensify their campaign and other activities within the party to make it attractive to others.



She added that their campaign messages are on hold now and will be revealed at the right time because other parties may emulate their message if it is earlier declared openly denoting that their campaign messages were copied by other political parties last electioneering year and will not repeat such mistake subsequently. She emphasized that CPP will soon rise again and will lead Ghana to the expected path of development as the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah did for the country some years ago.