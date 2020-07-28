5
General News Tue, 28 Jul 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

We have made the best choice for Ghana - Mahama brags about Naana Opoku-Agyemang

642018124910 Johnmahama521x330 John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Listen to the Article

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said that selecting Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is the best choice for Ghana as far as the Vice Presidential candidate is concerned.

According to him, the Professor has all the qualities to be a Vice president, adding that she has what it takes to bring a change in Ghana’s democracy.

Mr Mahama made the comments at a ceremony to outdoor his Running Mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Source: Atinka Online

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter