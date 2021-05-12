We have never harassed Dr Oteng - GRA squashes Captain Smart's claim

Captain Smart was suspended off-air for making the governing New Patriotic Party unpopular

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reacted to claims levelled against the Authority by Captain Smart that the Authority had a hand in his suspension weeks ago.

In a press release copied to GhanaWeb, GRA described the claim as unfounded and false.



"The Authority wishes to empathically state that the allegations of harassment by GRA are unfounded and false...At no point in time did GRA harass Dr Oteng as alleged.



"The GRA has at various times communicated with Dr Oteng as part of measures to ensure compliance with tax obligations as it does with all taxpayers," the statement added.



Captain Smart was taken off-air after a decision was taken by the Chief Executive Officer of ABN, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

The decision taken by Dr Kwaku Oteng was because of Captain Smart's constant attacks launched on some government officials including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.



Read the press release below.



