We have no delight in serving the interest of any political party – EC

Dr Bossman Asare Electoral Commission Of Ghana131.jpeg Dr Bossman Asare, Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

The Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC) in charge of Cooperate Services, Dr Bossman Asare, has said they have no interest in pleasing any political party at the expense of others.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, he stated categorically that the officials of the Commission have their core mandate.

This, he explained, is to make sure transparency, fairness and integrity are upheld at all times as the Commission’s core values state.

“Though we are human beings, and we sometimes make some errors, we don’t work to get party A satisfied as others suffer,” he said.

This comment comes on the back of controversies that have characterised plans by the EC to roll out a Constitutional Instrument to make the Ghana Card the solely required document for voters’ registration.

The Commission, following the announcement, has been accused by the National Democratic Congress of attempts to disenfranchise eligible voters and also rig the elections.

But Dr Bossman assured Ghanaians of free and fair elections in 2024, stating that the EC cannot and would not be moved by any political party.

