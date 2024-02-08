We have no link with GaDangme Lands Administration – GaDangme Council

Emblem of the GaDangme Council

The GaDangme Council has issued a statement to caution the public against a group that calls itself the GaDangme Lands Administration (GDLA).

According to the council, GDLA is not affiliated or associated with them in any way, and that they have no authority or mandate to speak or act on behalf of the Ga and Dangme people.



The GaDangme Council, in a statement dated February 6, 2024, noted that they were alerted to a statement issued by the GDLA on November 8, 2023, which claimed to be on behalf of the GaDangme Council.



The statement purported to address some issues concerning the ownership and management of lands in the Greater Accra Region.



The GaDangme Council said that the statement was false and misleading, and that it was a deliberate attempt to impersonate and defame them.



“The attention of the GaDangme/Association has been drawn to a statement issued by a group GaDangme Lands Administration (GDLA). The GaDangme Association hereby notifies the general public that it has no link or relationship whatsoever with the said entity.

"The GaDangme Council/Association notes that the GDLA issue the said statement dated November 8, 2023, on GaDangme Council/ Association forged letter,” the statement said.



The GaDangme Council also said that they have reported the matter to the law enforcement agencies, and that they are taking legal action against the GDLA for forgery and defrauding by false pretences.



“The general public is hereby called to ignore the said statement. Meanwhile the Ga/Dangme Council/ Association led by Ayikoi Otoo, former Attorney General and the former Ghana’s High Commission to Canada is taking steps to report a case for forgery and defrauding by false pretences against the GaDangme Land Administration (GDLA) to law enforcement agencies,” the statement added.



