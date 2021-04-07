We have no plans to sell to KGL – NLA reacts to GLOA accusations

NLA has rejected the allegations by GLOA

The National Lottery Authority has urged the public to ignore claims by the Ghana Lotto Operators Associations (GLOA) and other groups that the state lottery regulator wants to outsource its services to a private entity by name KGL Technology.

In a press conference held last week, GLOA and some other groups accused the government of seeking to collapse the lottery industry by selling the NLA to KGL Technology.



They alleged among other things that online services offered by KGL could destroy their businesses.



But in a press release issued by its Public Relations Unit, the NLA offered a distinction on the services offered by KGL Technology and Keed Ghana Limited.



The NLA, in the statement sought to clear doubts that it is creating an environment for KGL to enjoy monopoly.



“The National Lottery Authority (NLA) would like to state categorically that, there is no policy for KGL Technology Limited to take over from NLA. The Minister of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, also confirmed this during his vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



“It is instructive to place on record that NLA is not creating any form of monopoly for KGL Technology Limited. We, therefore, want to urge the media and the general public to totally disregard the frivolous allegations by GLOA” parts of the statement read.



The NLA further warned that the resolution between the Private Lotto Operators and the Authority could suffer damages if some of the members do not back down on their media attacks.



“The resolution of a 30-year-old impasse between Private Lotto Operators and NLA is at the brink of collapse due to reckless and irresponsible conduct of some members of Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA) and its allied group known as Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAAG)”.



Read the full statement below



NLA Reacts To Press Release/Conference By Ghana Lotto Operators Association(GLOA)



The resolution of a 30-year-old impasse between Private Lotto Operators and NLA is at the brink of collapse due to reckless and irresponsible conduct of some members of Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA) and its allied group known as Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAAG).



KGL not taking over of NLA

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) would like to state categorically that, there is no policy for KGL Technology Limited to take over from NLA. The Minister of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, also confirmed this during his vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



It is instructive to place on record that NLA is not creating any form of monopoly for KGL Technology Limited. We, therefore, want to urge the media and the general public to totally disregard the frivolous allegations by GLOA.



Background For the avoidance of doubt, Keed Ghana Limited is not the same as KGL Technology Limited in terms of operations.



Keed Ghana Limited is duly licensed by the NLA to operate a dividend-based game on behalf of NLA known as Lucky 3 with an official short code of *987#.



On the other hand, KGL Technology Limited is an online lotto marketing company duly licensed by the NLA to operate the 5/90 Original Lotto on behalf of the Authority with the official short of *959#.



The allegations by GLOA against KGL Technology Limited, Keed Ghana Limited and Mr. Alex Dadey are all lies, frivolous and baseless.



KGL is fully Legal and recognized by NLA



KGL Technology Limited is fully legal and fully recognized by the NLA as our online lotto marketing company responsible for the operation of *959# on behalf of NLA.



The partnership between NLA and KGL Technology Limited could be best described as a GAME CHANGER, and the partnership is a million times profitable to NLA unlike the licenses issued to members of Ghana Lotto Operators Association including Alpha Lotto Limited.



KGL is NOT Indebted to NLA



For the avoidance of doubt, KGL Technology Limited is NOT indebted to NLA by GHC20 million and therefore, it important for the media and the general public to totally ignore and wholly reject the frivolous, lies and unsubstantiated allegations by GLOA against KGL Technology Limited.



No KGL Cabal Again out of ignorance, GLOA sought to create misleading information that there is a KGL Cabal with intentions of creating a monopoly over online Lotto for KGL Technology Limited to the disadvantage of the State and other Lotto Operators.

KGL Technology Limited is a wholly-owned Ghanaian company with no political attachments.



KGL Technology Limited has a track record and perfect platform which has been very useful to the revenue mobilization efforts of NLA.



Therefore, the attempts by GLOA to link KGL Technology Limited to Government appointees are quite unfortunate and it needs to be totally ignored by the media and the general public.



Public Deception



There are no hidden intentions, and absolutely no "take-over" schemes to surrender NLA to KGL Technology Limited.



GLOA members are just behaving ignorantly, and perhaps the lawyers of GLOA are advising them wrongly.



KGL Technology Limited is only an online Lotto marketing company duly licensed by NLA and operates on behalf of NLA aimed at supporting the revenue generational capacity of the Authority and nothing more or less.



Attacks on Private Lotto Operators



The NLA stands by every statement that has been issued by the Public Relations Unit against the illegal activities of Alpha Lotto Limited.



Alpha Lotto Limited illegally was operating a Short Code as well as illegally conducting live Draws on GTV.



The National Lottery Authority(NLA) has every power to curtail the illegal short code, and illegal Live Draws of Alpha Lotto Limited.



Revocation of License

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) would not hesitate to revoke the licenses of Private Lotto Operators which are not operating within the terms and conditions of their respective licenses.



The National Lottery Authority (NLA) as the regulator would also not allow any private lotto operator to operate short code without the appropriate license from the Board of NLA.



The National Lottery Authority(NLA) as the regulator would not allow any private lotto company to conduct independent live draws on TV without a Draw Committee duly constituted by NLA in accordance with the National Lotto Act 722 and Lottery Regulations, 2008(L.I. 1948).



Granting of Licenses to Private Lotto Operators



The NLA would like to state categorically that, the licenses issued by Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the former Director-General to all Private Lotto Operators were WITHOUT BOARD APPROVAL.



Therefore, in accordance with the National Lotto Act 722 and Lottery Regulations 2008(L.I.1948), the licenses issued by the former Director-General, Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw to the Private Lotto Operators are NOT GROUNDED IN LAW because it is ONLY the BOARD of NLA that has the powers and authority to grant licenses to companies or individuals who want to operate Lotto in Ghana.



NPP Government Must Act



President Akufo-Addo is fully committed to protecting the National Lottery Authority(NLA) from collapsing.



And setting the records straight once again, KGL Technology Limited is not indebted to NLA by GHC20 million.



The only recalcitrant group here is the members of GLOA/CLAAG, and the NLA would like to caution members of GLOA that they cannot fight NLA, the regulator through the media or Court and become successful.



NLA shall never allow the illegal activities of some GLOA and CLAAG members to collapse NLA.



Status of KGL Technology Limited and Keed Ghana Limited Licenses

KGL Technology Limited and Keed Ghana Limited have their respective licenses DULY APPROVED by the BOARD of NLA in accordance with the National Lotto Act 722 and Lottery Regulations, 2008(L. I. 1948).



Status of Members of GLOA and CLAAG Licenses



All the licenses for members of GLOA/CLAAG signed by the former Director-General, Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw were WITHOUT BOARD APPROVAL.



Allegations Against Presidency, Appointees, Alex Dadey, Razak Kojo Opoku and Ernest Mote are all Lies



All the allegations by GLOA, CLAAG and their "ALLIES" against the Presidency, Government Appointees, Alex Dadey, Razak Kojo Opoku and Ernest Mote are all frivolous, lies and baseless. We are therefore urging the media and general public to totally and wholly disregard those amateurish allegations and treat them with a pinch of salt.



KGL Technology Limited has Come to Stay



So far so good, the NLA is very happy with the KGL Partnership and absolutely no media noise from GLOA, CLAAG and their "ALLIES" would stop the partnership between NLA and KGL Technology Limited because the partnership is a GAME CHANGER and more profitable to NLA.



Issued by: Public Relations Unit of NLA