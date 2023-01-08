We have no potable water to drink-Muawano residents lament

A polluted water body

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Dwellers of Muawano Community in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region continue to fight to acquire reliable drinking water.

The occupants drink polluted water from streams and wells, putting them at risk of water-borne diseases.



The residents told the press during a free health screening exercise organized by Simon Opoku Afriyie, a journalist, that some NGOs had built mechanic boreholes in the community, but chemical compounds from mining operations have already contaminated the underground water.



The threat has forced several people to spend a lot of money on sachet water on a daily basis for their household chores and it is affecting their economic expenditures.



They also lamented the lack of a basic school in the community, adding that, their children are unable to get quality education.

Abusuapanin Yaw Twumasi who raised a concern stated that “pupils in Muawano community walk over 1.5 miles every day to attend school at nearby villages such as Domi and Mim. This is very dangerous for our children’s safety.”



He added that a KG school block has been abandoned for years, and for this reason, the government as a matter of urgency should complete it.



The inhabitants on the other hand asked the Ghana Gas Company operating in the community to offer job opportunities to the youth.