General News

We have not issued recruitment advert - Local Government Service

The Office of the Head of Local Government Service has informed the public that the Service has not issued any recruitment advert neither has it contracted any institution or individual to do so on its behalf.

A statement issued by Mr Joseph A. Ankama, the Head, Public Affairs Unit of the Service, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra urged all to disregard the said advert and treat it as a scam.



The statement said the attention of the Service had been drawn to an advertisement that has gained wide circulation on social media platforms that it is inviting applications from suitably qualified Ghanaians to fill eleven vacant positions in some specified Regions.



“The Service wishes to assure the public that when such opportunities turn up in future, due processes and procedures will be followed and be informed accordingly through appropriate channels,” the statement said.

The Local Government Service is a public Service Institution with the mandate to secure the effective administration and management of decentralised local government system in the country.





