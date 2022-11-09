We have not received any money to vote for Ashie-Moore - Greater Accra NDC women

They described the allegation against the MP as unfortunate

Source: Christian Kpesese, Contributor

The Greater Accra Women's wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has debunked allegations that they have received monetary influence from the Member of Parliament for Ada East, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe to vote for Hon Emmanuel Ashie-Moore, an aspiring Regional Chairman in the upcoming Greater Accra Regional elections of the party.

According to the Women's group which comprised Constituency Women Organisers across the Greater Accra region, Hon Doyoe Cudjoe has always supported them in different ways and therefore it is an insult for anybody to accuse them of being influenced with money to vote in a particular manner.



A recent publication by some news portals alleged that the Ada lawmaker dolled out Ghc1000 each to the Women Organisers and their deputies totaling some Ghc68 000.00 to vote for her favourite candidate Nii Ashie Moore in Greater Accra Regional elections.



Speaking at a press conference in Parliament House at the sidelines of a meeting, the NDC Women Organiser for the Odododiodio constituency and spokesperson for the Women Wing, Patience Amonua Bruce Duodoo aka Oyerepa expressed shock at the allegation against the hard-working MP who has always supported the women wing.



She said they, the women Organisers are decisive women of integrity who are convinced about who to vote for and cannot be influenced with money or any material gain to the detriment of the party which is poised for victory in the 2024 general elections.



The Greater Accra Women's wing described the allegation against the MP as unfortunate since she has been of immense support to the party in the region for a long time.

They described the Ada MP as their mother, a friend, and a supporter over the years and therefore cannot be accused of influencing them financially.



"All that we are saying is that Hon Doyoe has been with the women through thick and thin, she has always been helping, so this is not the time if she has to help us going forward with our elections, this thing should not be said about her," Ms. Patience Amonua Bruce Duodoo stated.



The Ledzokuku Constituency Women Organiser, Hajia Sherrifatu Suley said the publication is an insult to the integrity of the Greater Accra Region women's wing since they are discerning and know what is good for them and who to cast their ballots for come 13th Sunday 2022.



The Women have therefore called on the person peddling the falsehood against the MP to bow his head in shame and apologise or face their wrath.