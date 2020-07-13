General News

We have not received any suit on SHS registration - EC

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has not been served with any suit restraining it from registering applicants in Senior High Schools.

Responding to a question at the third edition of the Let the Citizen Know, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chair in charge of Corporate Service at the EC said the Commission has not received any order stopping it for registering students in senior high schools.



He told the journalists that registration of students at senior high schools took place last weekend adding, “the Commission is still looking at the option of going back to these schools in the course of the week to register those who did have the chance to register. This is because reports coming to us indicate that in most of the schools the team could not even register 50 percent”.



According to Dr. Asare, the Commission would endeavour to ensure that every Ghanaian who qualifies was given the chance to register saying that the Commission will also have a mop-up registration exercise for all those who will not be captured during the main phases of the exercise.

Touching on the performance of the officials, he expressed satisfaction at their work noting that our officials continue to improve their performance with the impressive numbers they continue to register on a daily basis.



Dr. Asare said the current phase, which began on Sunday is been conducted in 6728 registration centers and the 267 district offices of the Commission.



“As you can see, the Commission has ramped-up the registration with the doubling of the centers we did last week. This means we are likely to witness an increase in the numbers registered on daily basis this week”, he said.

Source: Electoral Commission of Ghana

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.