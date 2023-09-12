We have nothing to hide - Atta Akyea clarifies

Samuel Atta Akyea and his committee vice, James Agalga at the sitting

Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the ad hoc committee of parliament investigating a leaked audio tape to oust the IGP, has said that they do not have anything to hide.

He said that what the mandate of the committee, set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is doing is simply to get to the merit of the leaked tape and nothing else.



Reacting to the decision to hear aspects of the IGP’s testimonies in public, contrary to earlier public information that all his sessions would be held in-camera.



“We have heard a lot of people say that, why is that you made it open and you intend going in-camera. Our response is very simple: what was made open was in the kitchens of Ghanaians; they’ve listened to it already and we couldn’t do anything about it. But when we want to find the evidential support for what is in the public domain, and in our discretion, it will touch on National Security, then we don’t have to go open.



“… we have nothing to hide. And I want everybody to come to terms with what I am saying; we have nothing to hide as a committee of parliament. We didn’t originate the trouble. None of us manufactured a tape… as a matter of fact, we have been burdened with investigation by the Speaker,” he said.



Samuel Atta Akyea stressed the point that nothing the do as a committee is intend for any ulterior motive.



“We do not have malice aforethought and I want to emphasise that. We do not believe anybody’s disgrace will inure to our benefit. We do no believe that when a man’s rise to the high office of Inspector General of Police, we are the ones going to smear him and vilify him. None of us has that kind of agenda.

“… We are not going to slant anything so somebody is disadvantaged,” he stressed.



