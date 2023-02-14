1
We have only 4 vehicles across our 58 offices nationwide - Rent Control PRO

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Relations Officer of the Rent Control Department of Ghana, Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu, has said that across the country, there are only 4 vehicles dedicated to the Rent Control Department of Ghana.

He said that, while the Department has attracted some state interests in the last few years, it still has a long way to go.

Speaking on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Daniel Oduro, the PRO of the Rent Control Department stressed how, out of the 58 offices it has across the country, their offices can only boast of 4 vehicles in total.

“For the past three years when we started coming out, you see that the government interest has come onto the Department, that’s how come this National Rental Assistance Scheme came to effect, and this sensitisation issue I’m talking about is also in place; the assessment is ongoing.

“So, very soon, the system will be taken care of, but the issue about vehicles is still pending because we complained to our vice president… we have 4 in the entire country out of the 58 offices that we have nationwide,” he explained.

Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu was on The Lowdown with Frederick Opoku, the Secretary-General of the National Tenant Union of Ghana, as they discussed the topic, “The daunting challenges of rent in Ghana.”

