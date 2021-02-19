We have some structures that will help in the vaccination process - Health Minister-designate

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister-designate for Health

The Minister-designate for Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has stated that the government has made available some centres that will be used for vaccination when the vaccines arrive in the country.

He said this while speaking at a press briefing on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan in Accra on Friday.



“A lot of things are being done and there are stakeholder deliberations ongoing as well to see how Ghanaians will buy into the idea of vaccination, we have a very robust immunization programme within Ghana Health Services that is part of the health sector, so we have some structures that are already situated to facilitate the type of thing that we are going to do.”



He further commended the populace for their quick response to the government’s call to readopt and consistently adhere to all the stated COVID-19 protocols in the wake of the rising cases.

“Presently, we don’t seem to have any new thing that we are going to do, luckily for us, let me appreciate that the type of things we stopped doing, the wearing of facemask, the sanitizing, handwashing and all those things, people are now getting back to these protocols now.



“I will encourage all of us that, it is paramount that we all must get ourselves to adhere to the protocols that we developed and work with,” he said.