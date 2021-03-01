We have started educating public on Coronavirus vaccine - NCCE

National Commission for Civic Education says it is sensitizing the public on the vaccine

The Director of Communications for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mrs. Joyce Effutu has noted that the Commission has been resourced enough to begin educating the public on the covid-19 vaccine.

She underscored the need to educate the public in order to clear doubts, misconceptions, conspiracy theories, and the fear people have about taking the vaccine.



Ghana took delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield).



The 600,000 doses is the first consignment of vaccines acquired through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) which Ghana, among 92 countries, has signed unto.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show hosted by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mrs. Effutu said the NCCE is using its mobile vans and the media to educate people on the vaccine.

“We are collaborating with the media to do the education. We will go to all the districts, regions, churches, mosques, artisans, groups, and everywhere people are to educate the people. We will also do street announcements,” she said.



Mrs. Effutu said although the NCCE does not have a new jingle on the vaccine, it will use the old jingle it has on COVID-19 to educate the people more when they approach the vans.



She said they do the education early dawn and evenings, adding that the NCCE has places that have community centres, community radio, which will also be used in the education so that all will understand the need to take it (vaccine).



She noted that before the arrival of the vaccine, people had misconceptions about the vaccine hence the need to educate people about it.