We have the majority in parliament, allow us elect the Speaker - Okudzeto Ablakwa insists

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

The National Democratic Congress MP-elect for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has insisted that the NDC has the majority in parliament which is 138 as against that of the Electoral Commission’s report which states they have 136.

According to him, the NDC won the Techiman South Constituency even though the EC declared Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah of the NPP as the winner likewise the Sene West Constituency where results have been placed on an injunction.



He, therefore, urged parliament to respect the verdict of the people by allowing the NDC elect the speaker of Parliament.



“Respect the people’s verdict and mandate. Don’t usurp the will of the people. We have the majority. We have 138. Techiman South and Sene West belong to the NDC. We have won convincingly.” He rendered in an interview with Joy News.



“If they want us to cooperate at inauguration, midnight from January 6, 2021, allow us choose our Speaker. Let the Majority be accorded what it is due as far as the constitution is concerned,” he added.

Parliament resumed sitting today on Monday, December 14, 2020, for the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



The minority in Parliament were clad in black attire in parliament on Monday December 14 when the House resumed sittings.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers explained that this was to register their displeasure over what they described as a flawed election.



