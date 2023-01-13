We have the men: Most NPP aspirants can win 2024 elections - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, MP for Suame and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament, has emphasized the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 'we have the men' slogan with respect to the upcoming 2024 flagbearerhip race.

According to him, most of the aspirants who are rumoured to be interested or have openly declared their intentions have what it takes to represent the party and to 'break the 8,' i.e. win the 2024 elections.



In an interview with pro-NPP network Asaase Radio (January 12, 2023), the Member of Parliament for Suame said even though a number of aspirants are in the race, one name stood above all but that he wa refraining from mentioning it yet.



“I can say that many of them that I have assessed have the potential of helping us break the 8 [but] there may be a primo among them.



“In terms of competence and qualification, I can vouch for many of them who have come up, like [Vice-President Mahamudu] Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Boakye Agyarko … Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyepong, Kofi Konadu Apraku …” he said.



The comments by the MP, who also doubles as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, comes on the back of two cabinet-level resignations in respect of Alan Kyeremayen and Owusu Afriyie Akoto, outgoing Ministers of Trade and Industry and Agriculture respectively.

The former resigned last week and has since announced his ambition to contest the NPP flagbearership. The latter's resignation took place earlier this week and was accepted on Thursday, January 12.



Both the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP are expected to elect their flagbearers ahead of keenly-awaited 2024 elections.



Former president John Dramani Mahama is seen as a frontrunner to lead the NDC for a third successive bid as candidate.



In the case of the NPP, aside from Alan, Bawumia and the, former Minister of Agric, Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong are among some of the candidates expected to contest for the slot.



SARA