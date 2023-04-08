We have the men to turn the economy around by end of 2023 - NPP

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua

General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has said government has competent people to turn the country's economic misfortunes around.

Mr Kodua said he was optimistic that the economy will bounce back on track by the end of 2023.



He stressed that government only needs the support of Ghanaians to sail through the crisis to have a better and more robust economy.



Speaking to some members of the New Patriotic Party after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, the general secretary of NPP said, “Akufo-Addo has stated that the NPP has the men to turn the economy around. We are confident that by the end of the year, the economy will be in good shape. We just need your support because the alternative is worse, it is empty and hopeless."



The Ghanaian economy has in the past years taken a nose dive and this has had dire consequences on both Ghanaians and businesses.

To salvage the situation, government of Ghana ran to the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance.



Government is targeting an amount of $3 billion over a three-year period from the IMF once an agreement on a programme is reached.



The IMF programme, according to government is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.



ESA/BB