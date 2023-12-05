We have to make this party stronger for the next generation - Bawumia to rank and file of NPP

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia addressing NPP Upper West Regional stakeholders in Wa

Source: Peace FM

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says all stakeholders of the NPP have an obligation to the party to make it stronger for the next generation.

Addressing NPP Upper West Regional stakeholders in Wa, on Monday, December 4, 2023, Dr. Bawumia said everybody, from the flagbearer to polling station executives, has a responsibility to make the party stronger for the next generation, by working hard to ensure the party emerges victorious in both parliamentary and presidential election next year.



"We are all temporary custodians of the party in our position; whether you are a flagbearer or a polling station executive," Dr. Bawumia said.



"Because we are all temporary custodians of the party, you want to build the party and hand it over stronger to the next generation."



Dr. Bawumia said in order to make the party stronger, unity among members, from the top to the base of the party "is a key step towards achieving this."



"The election in 2024 is much about our internal unity as it is with our battle with the NDC. That's why I'm trying to make sure I bring all those who contested with me together because everybody who wants to lead this party has something that they want to offer."

"We want to bring them in. I am not somebody who will say you did not support me so I am not going to talk to you to support the party. I'm so happy we have many people who think about the party more than themselves. One of such persons, who is here with us is Mr. Kwabena Agyapong."



Dr. Bawumia also urged both winners and losers of the NPP's recently held parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies across the country to come together and face the coming parliamentary elections in their constituencies united.



"By the nature of elections, only one person will emerge the winner, out of the many good people wo contest. Just as the flagbearership, contest, only one person emerged winner of the many good people who contested," said the NPP Flagbearer.



"To win, we need unity across, from polling station level to national. Once we are United, we will win both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections because the NPP is the natural governing majority in Ghana if you look at the data."



Dr. Bawumia's delegation included the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, and former MP for Suhum Fred Opare Ansah, among others.