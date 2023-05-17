We have to speak up against female genital mutilation- Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana

Ingrid Molestad made the clarion call when she appeared as a guest on Diplomatic Affairs

Source: Michael Osei, Contributor

The Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana, Ingrid Molestad is sounding the clarion call for women and all persons to speak up against Female Genital Mutilation.

Speaking on the Diplomatic Affairs Tv Show with host Harriet Nartey on Pan African Television, she said tradition is good but it should not be harmful to women’s health or their development.



She said, “We need to speak up as women together so that women wouldn’t have to take all those risks and have their bodies scarred and suffer all those dangers during childbirth and pregnancy”.



She further stated her country, Norway is actively engaged in the fight against Female Genital Mutilation because it falls in the context of sexual reproductive health rights of women which is one of the most important areas of engagement globally for Norway.



Ingrid Mollestad expressed worry about the prevalence of the menace in some West African countries but she is excited there are active policies in place dealing with the phenomenon in other parts of the continent, especially Ghana. She wants an all-hands-on-deck approach to deal with the threats of FGM.



“ FGM is an issue in this region and particularly in some areas in the North. In some West African countries, it is a bigger problem. I have had the opportunity to visit Pusiga with the UNFPA to interact with women and girls, men, politicians, and traditional leaders to let them understand what they must do to fight it. It’s a harmful practice” she said.

According to the World Health Organization more than 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone female genital mutilation in thirty countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia where it is practiced. WHO says “Treatment of the health complications of FGM is estimated to cost health systems US$1.4billion per year, a number expected to rise unless urgent action is taken towards its abandonment”.



It lists urinary problems, vaginal problems, menstrual problems, increased risk of childbirth complications, and death as some of the immediate complications of the practice.



The conversation with Ingrid Mollestad on the Diplomatic Affairs Tv show also focused on the partnership between Norway and Ghana and the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries which is creating jobs and investing in businesses focusing on sustainable development.



In her concluding remarks, she talked about her love for Ghanaian musicians like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif. About Ghanaian food, she loves Ghana Jollof and beans. She said, “Jollof and Red Red I enjoy very much. I have tried a lot of other dishes, of course, you have to try the Kenkey and the Fufu. What is striking about Ghanaians is how much they love their food”.