We haven’t flouted any court order - UG management reply concerned MPs

The Management of the University of Ghana have denied allegations that the institution disobeyed a court order to implement its new residential policy for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The University claims that the aforementioned court order was issued after the policy had been put in place for the academic year, and as a result, the management stopped accepting any new applicants into the hall after receiving the injunction.



The University continued by stating that it had also made use of its legal options by filing an appeal against the injunction and demanding a stay of execution of same.



“Management of the University of Ghana has noted, with grave concern, comments by some Members of parliament about the new UG residential policy which sought to create the impression that the University is flouting a court order and, therefore, disrespecting the Judiciary, the Constitution and the mandate of the good people of Ghana.



“The University notes some inaccuracies in the statements made on the floor of the Parliament on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, below, we provide these facts to set the records straight.



“Following the order of injunction issued by the High Court asking the University to halt the implementation of the new policy, the University stopped further assignments to Commonwealth Hall.

“By that time, new students assigned were already in residence. Contrary to the allegations and impression created on the floor of Parliament, the University has not violated any court order.



“The University has also exercised its legal rights by appealing against the court order as well as requesting for a Stay of Execution of the order of injunction…it must be stressed that the implementation of the new residential policy had been done before the court issued the order of injunction,” a press statement dated March 2023. said.



The statement added that continuing students who were previously residents in the Commonwealth Hall were given the opportunity to reapply for available rooms in another hall, and about 91% of those students accepted the offer and paid for their new residencies.



“The University gave all continuing students who were previously legally resident in Commonwealth Hall the opportunity to take up rooms in the UGEL halls.



“As of 30th March 2023, 91% of these continuing students had accepted the offer, paid, and are currently in occupancy in the UGEL halls.

“Students who genuinely had difficulty in paying and explained their situation to management were duly provided support through the University’s Student Financial Aid Office."



The University’s response follows a joint statement by Dr. Clement Apaak and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor on the floor of Parliament on March 29, 2023, in which they express concern as to why the University is adamant about carrying ou t orders of the court.



They accused the University of disrespecting a court order.



The Old Vandals Association's Parliamentary caucus also called the University of Ghana's continued refusal to reinstate affected students to Commonwealth Hall unacceptable and illegal.



It may be recalled that some continuing students of Commonwealth Hall sued the University over its new residential policy which drove them out of the hall.

Later, the affected student obtained a court injunction to prevent the management from enforcing the policy.



