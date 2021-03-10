We heckled CJ over the flawed verdict, we did not hoot at him - Minority

Chief Justice Justice Annin-Yeboah

MP for New Edubiase, Adams Abdul Salam has stated that the Minority did not hoot at Chief Justice Justice Annin-Yeboah as reported by the media.

According to him, they only heckled at him and their heckling was part of parliamentary processes hence there should be no fuss about it.



Introduction of Chief Justice Anin Yeboah by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin in parliament on Tuesday after President Akufo-Addo delivered the state of the nation address was greeted with a huge uproar.



The Minority in the words if the legislator heckled him because they were expressing the views of the over 6 million Ghanaians who voted for former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 presidential election.



The introduction received mixed reactions from the MPs.



While the NPP MPs were heard singing his praises, the NDC MPs hooted at the Chief Justice.



But the NDC MP speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm noted that the apex court delivered a flawed election.

“We did not hoot at the Chief Justice, we only heckled at him. Heckling is part of proceedings. If you claim we honoured him, the court has been in the news for obvious reasons. We all know what went on. The court delivered their verdict last week, and that verdict went against the over 6 million Ghanaians who voted for the NDC. We went to court with the hope that there were irregularities, and the evidence we presented pointed to the fact that there were infractions. But unanimously, the court dismissed the court. And you don’t expect that the over 6 million people we represent would be happy about the ruling.



It was our execution that the EC Chair would have testified. But for strange reasons, the CJ bad his panel refused to have the EC Chair testify. After the verdict, it is right for people to express their views. It was for these reasons that you saw us heckling the CJ. We did not hoot at him,” he added.



He further explained that the President was also heckled and so there is no fuss about what happened.



Adams Abdul Salam went on further to indicate that if people had other views, then it points to the fact that the ruling of the court was flawed, and the over 6 million voters who voted for the NDC were not happy.



He added that there other motivations that informed the ruling of the court other seeking justice for the parties that went to court.



