We hope closed Nigerian shops will be reopened in 2021 - ANC Ghana

The leadership of the All Nigeria Community in a conservation with MyNigeria

The leadership of the All Nigerian Community, the body responsible for Nigerians in Ghana has said it hopes to do more for the community in 2021 amid the disappointing end to 2020.

This statement was made by the Chairman, Hon. Salihu Alhaji Mohammed, and Public Relations Officer, Chief Akintola Bolanle in an exclusive chat with MyNigeria's correspondent in Ghana's capital, Accra.



Both parties, who have been instrumental to the progress of the community said the coronavirus pandemic desecrated a significant amount of projects the leadership had for the community - one of which was the All Nigeria's Conference.



They added that the virus, the closure of the borders coupled with several unfriendly government policies grossly affected the socio-economic activities of Nigerians.



According to them, one of the most worrying was the closure of a significant number of shops owned by Nigerian traders in Ghana.

President Mohammed said that the administration was well aware of the many issues facing the traders in Ghana, he, however, noted that 2021 will be different.



Amid the turmoil, they were happy to announce the success of some projects.



In their parting words, they wished members of the community well during this festive period.