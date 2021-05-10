We hope ‘dumsor’ will not be back after maintenance work – Energy Expert

Kwame Jantuah is an Energy Expert

An Energy Expert Mr Kwame Jantuah has asked all stakeholders in the power sector to work to ensure that the country does not experience erratic power supply (Dumsor) again after the maintenance work being carried out by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo).

He has asked the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and GRIDCo to stick the timetable that has been given the maintenance work.



The Former Vice-Chair of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) was speaking in an interview with TV3’s Emmanuel Samani on the Mid Day news Monday May 10 on the ongoing load shedding exercise by the ECG.



He said “The cost of the load shedding is more in Greater Accra and Central regions. What they are saying is that they need to connect these power stations to the main grid and obviously, they will have to shut some parts down.



“Let us hope that the quantum of time they have given us, they will stick to it. Let us hope that 12 hours off, 12 hours on won’t be 24 hours. Let us hope, once they finish with the entire programme we are not going back to it because the impression has been that once we do this, we are not going to get any dumsor.”



Electricity consumers in the north-eastern part of Accra will experience power interruptions for the next seven days.

This is to enable the ECG tie in its Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) to the Ghana Grid Company’s 330Kv transmission lines in Accra.



The exercise, which ends on Monday, May 17, will result in the complete shutdown of the Mallam BSP.



Affected areas have been put in groups and will go off for 12-hour periods – 6:00am to 6:00pm and 6:00pm to 6:00 am.



After this exercise, another timetable will be released for residents in Kasoa.