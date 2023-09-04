'We hope to seeing more recalcitrant, corrupt chiefs destooled' -Nana Kwadwo Amoah Ampem Okogyeabour

Nana Kwadwo Amoah Ampem Okogyeabour

Source: Nana Peprah

The Executive Director for Corruption Combat International and Chief of investigation at the Manhyia palace, Nana Kwadwo Amoah Ampem Okogyeabour has heaped praises on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for firmly standing on his grounds to dethrone about five chiefs within the space of three months.

According to him, the great king who has been applauded for doing great things across the world, needs more applause for the destoolment of many of these chiefs for various forms of gross misconduct.



His comments follow the recent destoolment of five chiefs by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The destoolment that occurred between May and August saw most of these chiefs destooled for committing various forms of crimes that could bring the name of the Asante kingdom into disrepute.



While some engaged in illegal sales of land and corruption-related activities, others engaged in illegal mining.



The executive director who is also the great-grandson of Otumfuo Osei Tutu I said he hopes to see more of such destoolments since his investigations had revealed many acts of criminality amongst some chiefs.



Citing some of such acts, he said corruption, arbitrary rules, illegal engagements, wrong judgments, etc characterised some of these chiefs.



"Through revelations and good dreams from our ancestors, our overlord has observed that most of the people surrounding him are only greedy and fake", he stated.

He has observed that there are many acts of indiscipline, corruption, and illegalities among some chiefs, and this attaches bad names to the great kingdom.



"That is why he is now destooling most of these corrupt, greedy, and recalcitrant chiefs to help sanitise the system. How can you sell one land to about three persons at a goal, why must you give bad judgment under the influence of money and subsequently lie to Otumfuo, he quizzed.



The executive director who recently led a team to call for the installation of a new queen mother at Donyina further thanked Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his quick reaction towards the matter.



It could be recalled that some residents of Donyina recently appealed for the installation of a new queen mother to replace their previous queen who died some time ago.



GhanaWeb earlier published that the residents bemoaned that the absence of a queen mother in the town was causing lots of teenage pregnancies and other defiant behaviours amongst the youth.



Expressing hope of seeing a new queen mother installed at Donyina very soon, the corrupt combat leader pleaded with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to deal with persons who perpetrated illegalities and some form of corrupt activities to cause a delay in the introduction of a new candidate.

He said that apart from causing delays, some of these people who acted as chiefs and elders diverted the real history behind the supposed candidate for installation.



According to him, the machinations of some of these persons in authority caused the delay in the introduction of a new candidate for the queen mother to the overlord.



"The Donyina chief for instance has been inconsistent on the matter. You can't hang water in your mouth and speak to Otumfuo. I know his royal majesty knows best and can't be deceived", he said.



He has however pleaded with Otumfuo to fast-track the matter as he did earlier so that the good people of Donyina will soon enjoy the installation of a new queen mother.