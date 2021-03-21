We intend to work hard to break the 8 year cycle - Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is minister for Information

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has stated that it is the intention of the government to work hard at ensuring that it breaks the prevalent cycle of political parties going only as for as 8 years of consistently being in power.

He said that the New Patriotic Party intends to be the first in breaking that cycle, through the implementation of policies and the strengthening of the economy.



He made this known at a press briefing on Sunday, March 21, 2021, and in response to a question on how he responds to a prediction by the Economic Intelligence Unit that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should win the 2024 elections.



First, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah reiterated what he said is the government's stance on all such polls and surveys, saying they believe they are just guiding documents.



"I am one of the people who believe that words matter but in what I have read, I have not seen the Economic Intelligent Unit predict victory for the NDC in 2024. This administration has a position on all these surveys, opinion polls, risk assessments, predictive analysis and our position is that they are guiding notes; nothing more, and we consider them and use them to inform the work that we do," he said.

He then explained that be that as it may, the Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo Addo government is poised at ensuring that through their work and influence, they can maintain the goodwill they have in the public, earning them another four-year mandate from Ghanaians.



"We are very much aware of this tendency but we believe that this whole thing of every eight years, even when the country is making progress, power changes hands, it's something that actually set us back and that is why this administration intends to work very hard to retain the confidence of the people by the time that the mandate of our second term is done so that we can break the eight year cycle.



"It would ordinarily be a risk but this government is going to break this through the reengineering of a recovery of the economy from where it is now, getting back on growth, expansion, jobs, incomes, and the transformation agenda," he said.