We’ll address disparity issues in Senior High Schools – Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Education Minister-designate

Education Minister-designate Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has assured the Appointments Committee of Parliament that if approved to become the substantive minister, he will ensure that all the disparities in accessing secondary education, are addressed.

He said the bottlenecks in accessing quality senior high school education will all be looked at under his leadership at the ministry.



The Bosomtwe lawmaker further told the Committee on Thursday, February 11 that he will also investigate the causes of the poor performance in the examination by some of the schools and tackle the problem.



“We are going to look at all the disparities and ensure there are quality schools everywhere in the country,” he said.

He added “I saw the performance at Wa Senior High School and it is something that I am going to take on board to look at why the poor performance at that school in all the subject areas.



“I love data and so I am going to look at these and resolve the disparity challenges.”