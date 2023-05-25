3
Menu
News

We’ll begin rigorous expenditure cuts – Akufo-Addo announces

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo23456 President Akufo-Addo

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that his government would begin what he termed as rigorous expenditure cuts to meet the conditionalities attached to the $3 billion bailout by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The president stated that his administration is eager to turn the country’s fortunes around and will do everything possible to resurrect the country’s ailing economy.

The president spoke at the Qatar-Africa Economic Forum in Doha.

Akufo-Addo expressed optimism that the IMF bailout would help the Ghanaian economy recover.

“Rationalisation of our expenditure, rationalization of government expenditure is something that we have given the assurance. Domestic revenue mobilization is absolutely critical for us and already we are seeing signs.

“We have a fiscal responsibility law in Ghana that has pegged our fiscal deficit at 5 percent but already we are way above that and the sooner we can bring that to more acceptable levels the better for us.”

He stated that Ghana will soon return to the international market to borrow in order to fund critical infrastructure projects.

He added that, while his government is not in a hurry to return to the international market, it makes sense to capitalise on the market now.

“We have positioned ourselves to be able to go back into the International market which had been a source of funding for us during the first three or four years of our government.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Zoophilist calls out betrayal of GWS over attempts to close his mini zoo
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
How Otokunor 'escaped' threat of assault from 3 NPP women - Report
New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win
Freddie Blay replies CSOs
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga
Related Articles: