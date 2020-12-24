‘We’ll burn all your houses’ – Kennedy Agyapong warns Mahama, others

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central has threatened to burn the houses of former President John Dramani Mahama and some NDC bigwigs, claiming without evidence that the NDC is burning the markets.

On Wednesday, the National Investigations Bureau released Eric Adogla, the driver of Peter Otokunor, an NDC Deputy General Secretary, without charge after arresting and detaining him on Monday.



“Mahama, let me tell you, you stay at Chain Homes, which belongs to Alhaji Seidu Agongo. You cannot go and burn somebody’s fourteen stalls and go scot-free. Mahama, Asiedu Nketia, Akamba, Baba Jamal, you should be careful, else we’ll burn your houses too,” Kennedy Agyapong said on ‘The Dialogue’ show on Net 2 TV, Wednesday, December 23.



He added, “If it continues like that, Mahama we’ll burn your house and if you don’t take care, we’ll burn you the human being. We cannot allow these things to go on in this country.”



Agyapong alleged that the NDC has indicated that, “between now [Wednesday] and Saturday, they said they will be burning the Kumasi market, and burn Cape Coast market. What is going on in this country?”



He warned the former president to simply relocate from his Chain Homes residence else he will gather people to the place and burn his property.

He further warned Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo-Lartey (Rtd.), a former NDC appointee, to also be on guard else his East Legon property which is just closer to his will be razed down by fire.



Not even the caution from the host of the show could restrain the MP from making more scandalous statements about the leaders of the opposition party.



“If they burn any market again, Mahama Chain Homes is there; do you think you are the [only] ones that can organise? I now dare you [Mahama], Asiedu Nketia, Gbevlo-Lartey, Akamba and Baba Jamal...if we hear any burning in any part of the country, Mahama we’ll burn your house,” he stressed.



Kennedy Agyapong's conversation starts from the 28th-minute:



