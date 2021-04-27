We’ll burn you alive - Momo agents to robbers

Mobile money agent serving customers

Some angry mobile money agents in the Upper West Region have issued threats to robbers who rob them.

The agents say they would take the law into their own hands and burn the robbers alive because the attacks on agents have increased.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Abubakar Nuhu, they said the attacks on agents in growing worse by the day but there are no efforts to end it.



As part of measures to end this, they have vowed to unleash mayhem on these robbers should be caught.

Abubakar Nuhu said the agents are furious and will. not hesitate to carry out their act if the security agencies fail to act.



Meanwhile, the Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman has revealed that some staff of telcos in the country are involved in the rampant robberies of Mobile Money agents across the country,



According to her, investigations conducted into Mobile Money robberies have led to some staff of telcos and people close to the MOMO agents.